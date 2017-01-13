Billy Currington Announces “Stay Up ’Til the Sun” Tour

Sun-loving, beach-bummin’ Billy Currington announced his new Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour today (Jan. 13).

Billy will visit more than 20 cities during the tour, including stops in Houston, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta.

Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour (more dates to be announced)

March 9 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

March 10 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center

March 11 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

March 23 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

March 24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

March 25 – Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

April 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

April 7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

April 8 – Strousburg, PA – Sherman Theater

April 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

April 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 13 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 19 – Richmond, VA – Center Stage

May 20 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

June 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle