Vacations of the Stars: Maren Morris, Tyler Hubbard, Reba and More Share Their Vacation Photos

While most of us are back to work after the beginning of the new year, country stars are making the most of their time off by vacationing in warm-weather locations.

With tours, albums and new music being released in the coming months, some artists are getting their last minute rest and relaxation in before they head back to work and their grueling schedules.

Gary Allan and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard are enjoying time in Hawaii—presumably not together; Maren Morris took off to the Cayman Islands with boyfriend Ryan Hurd; and Randy Houser and his bride, Tatiana, went back to her homeland in Australia.

But that’s not all—Reba, Brett Eldredge, Charles Kelley, Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini and Dan+Shay’s Dan Smyers are also sharing their vacation photos with their fans on Instagram. So, as you sit in your office looking at your computer screen, take a minute to enjoy the pics of sun, surf and sand that these stars are gracious enough to share with us.

Breakfast in Maui, wish y'all were here A video posted by Gary Allan (@garyallanmusic) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Hawaii was a blast 🐠🐟 #divelife A photo posted by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Not interested in leaving. 📷: @ryanhurd A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Ok I can't. 🔥 as phuck. A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:54am PST

@keithurban told me about the 'Aussie Salute'… now it is real 🙋🏽‍♂️#nationalbugofaustralia @tatianahouser A video posted by Randy Houser (@randyhouser) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:27pm PST

Xmas in Florida. 75 and sunny. Crazy! A video posted by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:21am PST

Comin in hot…like a seagull…fresh and singin a new tune🌴 📷-@ashleighkwirtz A photo posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Leg day. 🏋 A video posted by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Early mornings rt here are tough to beat A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Newcastle. No, I didn't surf. Via the lack of coordination and bullshark presence. A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

It's on!!! @rednecksocialclub @koolfish12lbs @ricabo1 A photo posted by Jon Wolfe (@jonwolfecountry) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Brothers A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:09pm PST

And then there’s Reba, who opted to vacation in the cold temperatures of Aspen as opposed to the warm waters of the Caribbean. That’s our girl, doing her own thing.