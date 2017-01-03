2017 Mardi Gras Parades

Mardi Gras season is here! Nash FM 102.7 is excited to be part of all the fun with that comes with Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here’s a list of some of the big events and parades going on in our area.

January 6

Pensacola Mardi Gras Kickoff Celebration – 6pm at Palafox & Government Street. Click HERE for more info

January 28

Cordova Mall Ball – 8pm at Cordova Mall. Click HERE for tickets and more info

February 18

Krewe of Jesters Mardi Gras Parade in Navarre – 1pm on Gulf Blvd. Click HERE for more info

February 24

Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Mardi Gras Parade – 8pm at Spring & Garden Street in downtown Pensacola

February 25

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade – 2pm at Spring and Garden Street in downtown Pensacola. Click HERE for more info

February 26

Krewe of Wrecks Parade on Pensacola Beach – 2pm – Avenida 10 to the Gulfside Pavilion. Click HERE for more info

Don’t forget, if you have unwanted Mardi Gras beads, do not throw them away!!! Please donate them to Arc Gateway in Pensacola. They will sort, package and sell your used beads to fund programs at Arc Gateway and provide jobs for adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Click HERE for more info on where to donate you beads or purchase beads from them.