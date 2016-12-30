Reba McEntire Reveals Track Listing for New Gospel Album, Including “Oh, How I Love Jesus” [Listen]

Earlier this month on Dec. 15, Reba McEntire announced plans to release a new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. The double-album, which will be released on Feb. 3, will feature 10 classic hymns and 10 brand-new songs.
“One album has 10 hymns on it, songs that I grew up singing all my life,” said Reba via Facebook. “And the other one are 10 brand-new songs. It’s a joint partnership with Nash Icon and Capitol Christian. I was thrilled to death to get to do a gospel album, I’ve been wanting to do one forever.”
In addition to classic hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art,” Sing It Now will feature “Oh, How I Love Jesus,” which you can hear below in a new lyric video.
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope Track Listing
- “Jesus Loves Me”
- “Oh, How I Love Jesus”
- “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder”
- “Oh Happy Days”
- “Amazing Grace”
- “I’ll Fly Away”
- “In the Garden/Wonderful Peace” ft. The Isaacs
- “Swing Low Sweet Chariot/Swing Down Chariot”
- “How Great Thou Art”
- “Softly and Tenderly” ft. Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood
- “Sing It Now”
- “Angels Singin’”
- “God and My Girlfriends”
- “Hallelujah, Amen”
- “There Is a God”
- “I Got the Lord on My Side”
- “Back to God”
- “Angel on My Shoulder”
- “From the Inside Out”
- “Say a Prayer”