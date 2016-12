Nash FM 102.7 wants to send you to New Orleans for the biggest concert of the year!! Bayou Country SuperFest is May 26-18 featuring Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts & many more!

Listen to Jeni & Ryan Dec 27-29 for your chance to qualify to win a pair of weekend passes.

Click HERE to see the complete lineup and get ticket info.