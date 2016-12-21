Sturgill Simpson Gets “Saturday Night Live” Gig. Who the Hell Cares? We Do

Sturgill Simpson is starting off 2017 with a bang.

Sturgill capped his banner year—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—with the announcement that he will be the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017. He is slated to appear on the January 14 episode as Felicity Jones hosts.

In the past two years, a handful of country stars have performed on SNL, including Blake Shelton (January 2015), Zac Brown Band (March 2015), Chris Stapleton (January 2016), Margo Price (April 2016) and Maren Morris (December 2016).

After SNL, Sturgill will gear up for the Grammys on February 12, where his album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, is nominated for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year.